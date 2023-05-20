Casemiro scores outrageous scissor-kick goal as Man Utd get off to flying start against Bournemouth

Casemiro scored an outrageous scissor-kick to give Manchester United an early lead against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Brazilian netted with acrobatic finish

Also scored v Bournemouth at home

United aiming to wrap up top-four place

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro opened the scoring with an absolutely superb finish. With his back to goal, the ex-Real Madrid midfielder capitalised after Bournemouth failed to clear a Christian Eriksen lob into the box, and smashed the ball into the top corner.

USA Network

USA Network

USA Network

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are aiming to qualify for the Champions League and will do so if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa, provided they beat Bournemouth. Casemiro was also on the scoresheet when United beat the Cherries 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils face Chelsea on Thursday before wrapping up their season against Fulham next weekend.