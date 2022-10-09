Casemiro handed first Premier League start for Man Utd as Sancho joins Ronaldo on the bench vs Everton

Casemiro has been handed his first Premier League start for Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho joining Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Brazilian included from the off

Martial also makes starting XI

Portuguese superstar among subs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international has had to settle for cameo roles from the bench since completing a transfer to Old Trafford from Real Madrid. He will, however, get a chance to prove his worth during a trip to Everton, with Erik tan Hag looking to add midfield steel to his ranks at Goodison Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anthony Martial, who bagged a brace off the bench in a 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City, is also included from the off, meaning that England international Sancho has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches against Everton (D4 L2), a 3-1 away win in November 2020. They had won five of their seven against the Toffees before this.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils know victory on Merseyside will lift them up to fifth in the Premier League table, but it remains to be seen how much of a role five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo will have to play in that quest.