Carragher mocks Neville after Salford City sack yet another manager

Jamie Carragher has mocked Gary Neville following the news Salford City have parted ways with yet another manager after the exit of Gary Bowyer.

The League Two outfit, of which Neville is a part-owner alongside several other members of Manchester United's Class of '92, have moved through four different bosses in the space of two years.

That turnover has not gone unnoticed by former Liverpool man Carragher, who was quick to have a dig at his colleague after the news broke.

What has Carragher said about Neville?

Salford took to social media to confirm Bowyer's exit on Tuesday, thanking the manager for his efforts at the club.

Carragher could not resist having a pop at his Sky Sports pundit colleague and club owner Neville, with a typical jab drawing comparisons to the Prime Minister.

"[Gary Neville] puts more people out of work than Boris Johnson," he wrote on Twitter.

.@GNev2 puts more people out of work than Boris Johnson. https://t.co/rWkDLJWjC0 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 17, 2022

Who have Salford City sacked in recent seasons?

Bowyer's exit makes him the fourth manager to leave the club since 2018, and the first in the last three bosses to not taste silverware.

Article continues below

Graham Alexander was responsible for promotion to League Two in 2019, while successor Richie Wellens guided the club to the 2020 EFL Trophy.

Bowyer meanwhile led the club to a tenth-plalce finish in the fourth tier this season, just behind their eighth-place finish recorded in 2020-21.

Further reading