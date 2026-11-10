Carlos Vicens lands Lyon managerial job just three weeks after Braga sacking to replace Sporting-bound Paulo Fonseca

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Former Manchester City assistant coach Carlos Vicens has been appointed as the new manager of Ligue 1 outfit Lyon just three weeks after being dismissed by Portuguese club Braga. The 43-year-old Spaniard steps into the Groupama Stadium dugout to succeed Paulo Fonseca, who departed last week to take charge of boyhood side Sporting CP.

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Spaniard replaces departed Portuguese tactician

Vicens has returned to management less than a month after losing his job at Braga on October 20, with the Portuguese outfit sitting eighth in the domestic standings. Fonseca ended his near two-year spell in France last week after accepting an approach to return to Lisbon. Alongside the incoming head coach, backroom staff members Mario Enguidanos, Lander Iza Garcia, Jordi Lie Fernandez and Ramiro Marin have also moved to Lyon.

French club explain managerial appointment

Before venturing into senior management last summer and recording 41 wins, 19 draws and 16 defeats across 76 games in charge of Braga, the Spaniard spent eight years at City. Having joined the English club as a youth coach in 2017 and progressed to Under-18s boss, he stepped up to Pep Guardiola's first-team staff in 2021 as an assistant and set-piece specialist, helping win a historic Treble alongside two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Explaining why the former City coach was chosen to succeed Fonseca, an official Lyon statement read: "In its search for a new coach, Olympique Lyonnais had placed the continuity of its sporting project at the heart of its priorities. "The management thus selected Carlos Vicens, whose approach to the game, high standards, and emphasis on player development perfectly align with the club's objectives."

Incoming boss expresses immediate ambition

Taking to X following his unveiling, Vicens thanked the hierarchy for offering him an immediate route back into the dugout: "Happy and proud to be joining Lyon. Thank you to the club for your trust and to everyone for the warm welcome."

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Looking ahead to meeting the squad and fanbase, the 43-year-old added: "Starting today, I'll be getting to work with as much enthusiasm and ambition as possible. Can't wait to experience my first match with our supporters."

Lille clash awaits after hiatus

Vicens will oversee his maiden training session on Tuesday, using the two-week November international break to implement his tactical ideas on the training pitch. He inherits a Lyon squad currently sitting fifth in the Ligue 1 table and 13th in the Europa League league phase standings. The Spaniard will make his competitive debut in the dugout when the French top flight resumes against Lille on Saturday, November 21.