'We’re better than them' - LAFC's Carlos Vela sends spicy message to LA Galaxy after dramatic win

LAFC are now on a three-game winning streak against the LA Galaxy after their 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Vela scored two against LA Galaxy

Reiterates that LAFC the better team

Also suggests LAFC own the California region

WHAT HAPPENED? Over the last three El Trafico games, LAFC has bettered LA Galaxy with the same 3-2 scoreline every time. On Sunday, LAFC took a two-goal lead through a Ryan Hollingshead header and seemed to be cruising to a comfortable win before Marky Delgado pulled one back for the Galaxy. But LAFC managed to hold on through the final whistle to inflict further misery on their winless rivals.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It feels great. I feel like we showed many times that we’re better than them, but for some reason anytime we play here it’s a crazy start,” Vela said to reporters. “After this one, I hope we win more often here and show every time that we play LA Galaxy that we’re the team of this city.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LA Galaxy have continued their miserable start to the season as they now sit in 13th place in the Western Conference. LAFC on the other hand have continued their silky form and are now sitting pretty in second, still unbeaten this season.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There won't be another El Trafico until July 4 when the teams face off again at the Rose Bowl in the rescheduled fixture from the opening weekend.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!