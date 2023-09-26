'The weakness is evident' - Carlo Ancelotti defends tactics following Real Madrid's disappointing derby defeat against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended his tactics following the club's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid crash to city rivals

Ancelotti says problems 'can be fixed'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid boss faced media ahead of Wednesday evening's fixture against Las Palmas and gave a typically calm and balanced reflection on criticism directed his way after the manner of Sunday night's defeat to city rivals Atletico.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have to be balanced, and fortunately that's in my genes," Ancelotti told reporters. "Putting everything in doubt when you've won six games out of seven seems a bit rash.”

"I hear a lot of things but I know exactly what we have to do and so do the players. We know what we need to improve, and we need to carry on doing what we’re doing well to this time, even if it didn’t work out against Atleti," Ancelotti continued. "Every system has a weakness. It lets us press higher and be more energetic to recover the ball but sometimes we can be caught out from crosses because the midfielders don’t arrive to cover in time."

"The weakness is evident but it can be fixed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid's perfect start to the season came to a crashing halt in a raucous Metropolitano on Sunday night with Atletico cruising to a surprisingly comfortable 3-1 win. The result raised questions over Ancelotti's use of Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos while Atletico's ruthless exploitation of Madrid in wide areas was also a cause for concern.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? A midweek round of La Liga fixtures gives Ancelotti and Madrid a chance to put Sunday night's defeat behind them when they host Las Palmas on Wednesday evening.