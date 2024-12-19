Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Date, time, teams, TV channel & how to watch live

Everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final draw

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup is well and truly into the business end, with teams soon being whittled down to the final four.

Bragging rights, European qualification and silverware are up for grabs and it won't be long before the first major trophy in English football is secured.

So, with the quarter-finals nearly over, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the upcoming draw for the 2024-25 Carabao Cup semi-finals.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Thursday December 19, 2024

Approx. 10pm GMT (5pm ET)

The draw for the semi-finals of the 2024-25 Carabao Cup will take place on Thursday December 19, 2024.

It will be held as part of the television coverage of the quarter-final match between Tottenham and Manchester United, with the draw occurring after the game at approximately 10pm GMT (5pm ET).

Where to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

In the United States, the Carabao Cup semi-final draw is available to stream on Paramount+, which is broadcasting the game between Spurs and United.

In the United Kingdom, viewers who wish to see the draw can tune in to Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Ultra to see the ceremony.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp, along with ex-Manchester City player Izzy Christiansen will assist Mark Chapman with the draw.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Ball number Team 1 Arsenal 2 Liverpool 3 Newcastle United 4 Tottenham or Manchester United

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham or Manchester United will contest the 2024-25 Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Gunners overcame Crystal Palace in the quarter-final, while Newcastle beat Brentford. Liverpool defeated Southampton while the winner of Tottenham versus Manchester United will take the final spot.

When are the Carabao Cup semi-final fixtures?

The Carabao Cup semi-finals are two-legged affairs, with the first leg set to be scheduled for the week commencing January 6 and the second leg set to be played during the week commencing February 3.

