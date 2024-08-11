Carabao Cup 2024-25: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the League Cup - draw, games and more.

The Carabao Cup, England's League Cup, is a thrilling knockout competition that pits teams from the Premier League and the English Football League against each other.

Offering a unique opportunity for clubs to secure silverware and European qualification, the tournament is a highlight of the domestic football calendar in the UK.

Every season, the Carabao Cup begins in early August with the involvement of 92 teams across the English football pyramid. This includes 20 teams from the Premier League, and 24 teams each from League One, League Two, and the Championship. The competition follows a traditional knockout format, with ties decided over a single match except for the semi-finals, which are played over two legs.

Article continues below

The early rounds often feature clashes between lower-league and Premier League sides, creating unpredictable and exciting encounters. As the competition progresses, the intensity increases, culminating in the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium.

GOAL has all the details about the 2024-25 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results, TV information and more.

Carabao Cup first round draw, fixtures and results

The Carabao Cup draw is eagerly anticipated by fans, as it determines the path to glory for each participating club. The initial rounds will not feature any Premier League teams who have European commitments as they enter the competition from the third round only.

All 92 professional English football clubs are eligible to compete and the competition will commence with the first round involving 22 teams from the Championship, and all League One and League Two clubs.

The second round will include the remaining two Championship clubs who were relegated from the Premier League the previous season after finishing in 18th and 19th place, as well as Premier League teams not participating in European competitions. The seven teams who have European commitments will enter the tournament in the third round.

The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: North and South. Games will be played from August 13 onwards.

North Section

Date Fixture 13 August 2024 Carlisle United vs Stoke City 13 August 2024 Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers 13 August 2024 Barrow vs Port Vale 13 August 2024 Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town 13 August 2024 Burton Albion vs Blackpool 13 August 2024 Derby County vs Chesterfield 13 August 2024 Fleetwood Town vs West Bromwich Albion 13 August 2024 Grimsby Town vs Bradford City 13 August 2024 Huddersfield Town vs Morecambe 13 August 2024 Lincoln City vs Harrogate Town 13 August 2024 Preston North End vs Sunderland 13 August 2024 Rotherham United vs Crewe Alexandra 13 August 2024 Salford City vs Doncaster Rovers 13 August 2024 Shrewsbury Town vs Notts County 13 August 2024 Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley 13 August 2024 Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley 13 August 2024 Sheffield United vs Wrexham 14 August 2024 Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday 14 August 2024 Leeds United vs Middlesbrough

South Section

Date Fixture 13 August 2024 Leyton Orient vs Newport County 13 August 2024 Bristol City vs Coventry City 13 August 2024 Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon 13 August 2024 Cambridge United vs Queens Park Rangers 13 August 2024 Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers 13 August 2024 Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City 13 August 2024 Colchester United vs Reading 13 August 2024 Crawley Town vs Swindon Town 13 August 2024 Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers 13 August 2024 Norwich City vs Stevenage 13 August 2024 Oxford United vs Peterborough United 13 August 2024 Portsmouth vs Millwall 13 August 2024 Swansea City vs Gillingham 13 August 2024 Walsall vs Exeter City 13 August 2024 Watford vs Milton Keynes Dons 14 August 2024 Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham Town

Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream

To ensure maximum exposure and fan engagement, the Carabao Cup typically enjoys television coverage.

Sky Sports has been a regular broadcaster of the competition in recent years, providing live matches and highlights and that is set to continue.

Sky Sports and ITV have also agreed to allow all football fans in the UK to enjoy free-to-air broadcasts of certain Carabao Cup and Championship matches. This new arrangement, starting in January 2025 with the Carabao Cup semi-finals, will allow ITV to co-broadcast a selection of games that will also be shown on Sky Sports.

In the U.S., ESPN broadcasts a selection of games from the Carabao Cup.

When is the Carabao Cup 2024-25 final?

Game: TBD vs TBD Date: March 16, 2025 Venue: Wembley Stadium, London TV channel & stream: Sky Sports (UK) / ESPN+ (U.S.)

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for March 16, 2025.

It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for the final of the Carabao Cup every year. The Carabao Cup final is a prestigious event and the match is a showcase of English football, attracting a massive audience both domestically and internationally.

Carabao Cup 2024-25 dates

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 12, 2024 and will conclude on March 16, 2025.

You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.

Round Games Date(s) First round 35 August 13 Second round 25 w/c August 26 Third round 16 w/c September 16 Fourth round 8 w/c October 28 Quarter-finals 4 w/c December 16 Semi-finals 4 (two legs) w/c January 6, 2025 Final 1 March 16, 2025

Who won the Carabao Cup last season?

Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup in the 2023-24 season.

Virgin Van Dijk scored in the 118th minute to stun Chelsea and help secure what was manager Jurgen Klopp's last trophy with the Reds.