'MES QUE UN CLUB' - Joao Cancelo sums up Barcelona's crazy comeback win over Celta Vigo perfectly

Aditya Gokhale
Joao Cancelo FC Barcelona 2023Getty
João CanceloBarcelonaBarcelona vs Celta de VigoLa LigaCelta de Vigo

As Barcelona looked set to lose to Celta Vigo being two down in the 80th minute, Joao Cancelo and co. pulled the rabbit out of the hat, winning 3-2.

  • Barca win 3-2
  • Come back from two goals down
  • Cancelo scores winner

WHAT HAPPENED? A five-minute brace from in-form striker Robert Lewandowski pulled Barca level with four minutes to go before a world-class ball from Gavi was met by the on-loan full-back with a first-time finish past a helpless Ivan Villar to help the Catalans win all three points on the night. Cancelo took to Instagram to celebrate the win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo's future with Barcelona is still uncertain as the Portuguese is currently on-loan from Manchester City, a deal that was struck on deadline day. Reports have suggested that Barca will have to cough up close to €25m (£21.7m/$26m) which could very well be a struggle considering Barcelona's issues with FFP.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The full-back will next be in action on Tuesday, September 26 when Barca take on Mallorca away from home.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks