‘Cancelling the league would be difficult’ – Egypt FA boss El Ganainy talks about league restart

The president of Egyptian football is keen on ensuring the top-flight is concluded despite contrasting opinions amid the coronavirus pandemic

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Amr El Ganainy is not ruling out the possibility of the 2019-20 Egyptian football league season resuming.

Football-related activities in the North African country was placed on a hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic which has crippled several activities worldwide.

Nevertheless, the beautiful game is gradually returning owing to the relaxation of restrictions in many countries.

However, some have called for the cancellation of the Egyptian league.

Even at this, the Egyptian football boss is keen on seeing the sport return despite the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country daily.

“Every committee within the EFA have prepared reports that align with Fifa’s instructions for a restart,” El-Ganainy told ONSport FM as reported by Kingfut.com

“We prepare ourselves for many scenarios. After all, the decision will be down to the country’s authorities.

“The best possible scenario is to finish this season and play the remaining games, but peoples' health is the world’s priority right now and the league can only be resumed with strict medical precautions.

“Our belief of league resumption is that each team play two matches per week but we are still awaiting the decision of the state and the prime minister.

“As for the Cup, it will resume without problems because the risk of having nine games played is far less than that of 147 games.

“Cancelling the league would be difficult because there are 17 rounds left and there are clubs that played fewer games, so the situation is tough.

“If we cancel the league, then declaring a champion is an unlikely option, because how do we determine who is getting promoted or relegated?”

Recently, captain Mahmoud "Shikabala" Abdel-Razek expressed his wish for the cancellation of the Egyptian top-flight campaign.

“Safety of football players is a priority and they are worried about their families if they get infected.” Shikabala told Egyptian TV as reported by Nilesports.

“In Europe, they have seven or eight rounds to finish the league but here in we are in a different situation as we still have a full round to finish the league.

“I think we should wait for more time to return back. It is better to cancel this season and start a new season.”

As it stands, lead the log having garnered 49 points from 17 outings – 16 points more than second-placed Al Mokawloon who have played a game more, while Pyramids are third with 32 points.