Cameras capture the row... Rüdiger clashes with Carreras

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger vented his frustration at his teammates following the team’s defeat to Real Mallorca in La Liga

The defeat saw Los Blancos slip further away from the title race, with the German international appearing deeply dissatisfied with his teammates’ defensive performance on the pitch.

DAZN cameras captured footage of the German defender having a verbal altercation with Álvaro Carreras following Mallorca’s first goal, with Rüdiger appearing visibly agitated with his teammate and telling him clearly: “Man! You’re a defender. You need to press harder.”

This came after Morianis’s goal, which was scored from a cross by Mafiu, and it was not the only time Rüdiger reprimanded his Spanish teammate, as he repeated his warning in another incident, demanding more defensive intensity.







In a related development, the match saw a new chapter in the famous feud between Vinícius Júnior and Pablo Mafiu, with the Mallorca full-back specialising in trying to throw the Brazilian star off his game. Mafiu made a gesture towards the ball accompanied by the phrase “beach ball”, in a sarcastic reference to Vinícius not winning the Ballon d’Or.

For his part, the Brazilian responded with greater composure than in his previous encounters with the Mallorca player, saying to him: “You’ve already had your moment on TV; you’re sure to be on the screens now,” a reference from Vinícius to the fact that Mafio only makes the news when he faces him. According to footage from ‘Movistar’ cameras, this occurred in the dying moments of the match, and Mafio addressed Vinícius, saying: "You’re an annoying, crybaby."



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