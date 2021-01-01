'Frank was more direct' - Caballero compares Chelsea under Lampard to new regime with Tuchel

The goalkeeper says his former manager had a more traditional view of the game, while the current Stamford Bridge boss is more modern

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has outlined the differences between former manager Frank Lampard and current boss Thomas Tuchel, having spent parts of both seasons under the two coaches.

Tuchel took over from Lampard in January, with the former Blues midfielder being dismissed from his role after a season-and-a-half.

Caballero says Tuchel has a much different approach than his predecessor, one that is more typical in the modern game.

What did Caballero have to say?

"Obviously talking about the coach, what one does well and what the other does well, is uncomfortable," Caballero told 90min, "because they are there for something. If we have to have them as coaches, it is because they are good. They convince you of the football they want to carry out and we are the workers, the ones who carry out that plan.



"Undoubtedly, with Frank, we had a more direct idea of ​​the game, basically English football. To attack fast, attack on the wings, move centrally or attack on one side and finish on the other but with quite a bit of verticality. The football he liked was very dizzying, with quick movements of the ball. He also liked attacking and counter-attacking.

"Now with Tuchel, it's more about combining, playing with the ball. We create more. He almost tells us how the match will develop, where the opponent's key aspects are, their strengths and their weaknesses.

"With his ideas, from how he has achieved his teams to play well, he says to us what players we would need to be more involved in order to play brighter and follow his plan. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but the idea of playing [is there]."

Tuchel's record at Chelsea

Tuchel has turned around Chelsea's season since arriving in January, with the Blues currently sitting fourth in the Premier League. He has yet to lose a match since taking over, winning 10 and drawing four of his 14 games in charge.

Chelsea are also in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Porto, and in the FA Cup semi-finals, where a clash with Manchester City looms.

