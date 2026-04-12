Despite Kylian Mbappé’s lofty reputation at Real Madrid and worldwide, his La Liga statistics this season trail those of a Barcelona striker.
Opta data show that Spanish forward Ferran Torres has outscored the Frenchman (excluding penalties) this La Liga campaign:
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Ferran Torres
Goals (non-penalty): 14
Goals per minute: one every 118 minutes
Conversion rate: 16.6%
Kylian Mbappé
Goals (NPG): 15
Minutes per goal: One every 148 minutes
Conversion Rate: 13.7%