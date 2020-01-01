‘By 2025 Klopp will be on the beach or Germany boss’ – Liverpool reign won’t be extended, says Hamann

The former Reds midfielder expects a “living legend” to leave Anfield when his contract expires, allowing him to take in a breather

Jurgen Klopp will not be sticking around at beyond the end of his current contract, says Dietmar Hamann, with a Premier League title-winning boss expected to be either on the beach or in charge of the national side by 2025.

A highly-rated coach has just under four years left to run on his deal at Anfield.

Plenty can be achieved before that agreement runs out, with Klopp having already delivered domestic, continental and global glory during his time on Merseyside.

He has suggested that he will walk away in the summer of 2024, with a clean break and fresh start required once he reaches that point.

Hamann does not believe that Klopp can be talked into extending his association with Liverpool, as he will have spent close to a decade at the helm by the time his current terms expire.

That will be enough for the German tactician, with less stressful surrounds set to be sought out once the day comes to sever ties with a Premier League heavyweight.

Former Reds midfielder Hamann told Sport Bild: “It is astonishing that Jurgen Klopp has already been a coach at Liverpool for five years. But when you are successful, time goes by faster.

“Since the victory against in 2019 and the first title this summer for Liverpool after 30 years, this coach is a living legend.

“I would wish for Liverpool that he would still be the coach in 2025.

“But either Klopp will be lying on the beach, or he will be the coach of the German national team.”

Klopp has previously claimed to have no plans beyond the end of his Liverpool contract.

He has told The Mirror when asked if he could continue working into his 70s: “I don’t see me doing that at that age.

“When I became a manager [aged 33], I thought, ‘Right, now 25 power years start’.

“I was seven-and-a-half years at , seven at Dortmund and in 2024, when this current contract at Liverpool ends it will be 23 and-a-half.

“I have no plans beyond that.”

While being keen on keep his focus locked on the present, Klopp has hinted that a role with Germany could appeal to him at some stage.

He told Magenta TV in October 2019: “Now, as of today, I do not feel like it. I'm totally happy with what I do and that's important in the whole story.

“I also could not say one hundred per cent if I was the right one [to replace Joachim Low]. If the question ever arises, I would think about it - but not now.”