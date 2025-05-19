How to buy tickets to Germany vs Portugal: UEFA Nations League semi-final ticket prices, resale & more info

Two European footballing giants are set to collide in Munich and you could be there in person

Excitement is building in Germany as the public is readying themselves for a thrilling finale to the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 campaign. As well as hosting the Nations League Finals tournament, from June 4-8, this will be the first time Germany have progressed to the competition’s final phase since it was first launched in 2018. As a result, demand for tickets to the Germany vs Portugal semi-final in Munich on June 4 has been high and is set to rise even further as we get close to game day. Don’t miss the chance to secure tickets to one of the biggest international encounters of the year.

The 2024–25 edition of the UEFA Nations League is the fourth season of the competition, with national teams of the 55 member associations of UEFA having kicked off their campaigns in September last year. Following the six Matchdays of the league phase, the top-2 sides from the four League A groups progressed to the two-legged quarter finals in March. The four winners of those encounters, Germany, Portugal, Spain, and France, are now the only sides left with dreams of capturing glory in Europe.

Germany as Finals’ hosts will be hoping to follow in Portugal’s footsteps. They staged the first ever UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019 and would go the distance, lifting the trophy aloft in Porto following a 1-0 victory against the Netherlands. However, subsequent host nations in both 2021 and 2023 wouldn’t fare so well with both the Italians and the Dutch suffering semi-final heartache. France and Spain would reign supreme during those two respective Finals campaigns.

You’ll be hopeful of an action-packed contest if you get your hands on tickets to the first Nations League semi-final, with 23 goals scored in the last six matches between Germany and Portugal. The previous encounter between the pair, which also took place in Munich, was enthralling, with Germany running out 4-2 winners in an epic Euro 2020 group clash (June 2021). German fans will be confident of another victory this time around, with their side having won five on the spin against the Portuguese.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards the first UEFA Nations League semi-final, Germany vs Portugal, this June, including how much they cost and where you can buy them from.

When is the Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final?

When: Wednesday, June 4 Kick-off: 9 pm CET Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

The Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions) was opened in 2005, and it has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

During the first phase of UEFA Nations League Final ticket sales, supporters of the qualified teams could pick up tickets starting from €30. Once the priority window closed, tickets were made available to the general public, with prices ranging from €75 for ‘Category 2’ seats to €150 for ‘Category 1’ ones.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub and range from €220 for 'Fans First' locations to €4,050 for 'Hospitality Club' offers.

How to buy Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final tickets

Getty Images

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the two semi-finalists in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for the Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the Allianz Arena and across Munich. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity and its surrounding areas.

How to watch or stream the Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final

The Nations League Finals are screened by the following channels in the semi-finalists’ countries:

Country Channels Germany ARD Sportschau, DAZN Portugal RTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal

For UK viewers, the UEFA Nations League semi-finals will be screened live on Prime Video. In the US, FOX has the rights to Nations League coverage. That means you’ll need a live TV subscription that includes the station If you don’t have cable, for example, Fubo.

Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.