How to buy tickets to the F1 British Grand Prix 2025: Weekend schedule, ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

All you need to know about securing tickets to Silverstone’s summer showdown

One of the biggest annual British sporting events takes place on July 6, as a host of the world’s most famous driving stars head to the Silverstone circuit for the F1 British Grand Prix, and you could be there to catch every second of the fast-paced drama that will unfold. Ticket demand is always high, so don’t waste any more time if you’re desperate to cement a spot at the iconic motorsports venue.

The 2024 renewal of the British Grand Prix proved to be a dramatic affair. George Russell had started the race on pole, but it would be his Mercedes teammate and fellow Brit, Lewis Hamilton, who would rediscover his winning touch in front of a fervent home support to claim his first grand prix success for three years. A record Silverstone crowd of 164,000 were in attendance last July, and F1 fanatics have been frantically buying up tickets for this year’s edition. Don’t delay, if you want to join the masses on one of the most memorable days of the British summer.

Lewis Hamilton will be there again, but this will be the first occasion he’s started his home grand prix in the stylish red regalia of Ferrari. The former 7-time F1 world champion dominates the British Grand Prix winners’ list, having triumphed at Silverstone a staggering nine times between 2008-2024. The crowd’s attention won’t be fully focused on Hamilton, of course, with three other British drivers set to line up. Lando Norris and George Russell both have previous experience of a home grand prix, with the former clinching podium spots in both 2023 and 2024. However, Oliver Bearman will be joining the British party for the first time. The 19-year-old Haas racer will be eagerly awaiting his first drive in front of the adoring crowds at Silverstone.

There’s plenty of entertainment to keep racegoers enthralled when the drivers aren’t roaring around the circuit too. As well as off-track activities such as the F1 Fan Zone with its bungee trampolines and segways, a host of musical stars will be delighting the F1 fans over the 4 days. Sam Fender is scheduled to open the weekend on Thursday, with RAYE performing on Friday, Fatboy Slim on Saturday, and Becky Hill concluding the music lineup on Sunday. The F1 drivers will also be making various Main Stage appearances to give interviews across the race weekend.

Whether you’re a die-hard F1 racing fan or a casual observer, the British Grand Prix is sure to captivate you. Whether you’re looking for Grandstand seats, General Admission or VIP experiences, there are tickets to suit all tastes and pockets. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the Grand Prix, including how much they cost and where you can get them from.

When is the F1 British Grand Prix 2025?

Date: Sunday, July 6 Time: 3 pm BST Location: Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, UK

Where is the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 held?

The Silverstone Circuit is an English motor racing circuit, near the Northamptonshire village of Silverstone. It first hosted the British Grand Prix in 1948 with a reported 100,000 watching trackside and famously held the first ever grand prix of the inaugural F1 World Championship in 1950, with Queen Elizabeth II in attendance. Silverstone is one of only four venues from that very first F1 season to remain a part of the current schedule, the others being Monaco, Spa and Monza.

Though the British Grand Prix rotated between Silverstone, Aintree and Brands Hatch from 1955 to 1986, it settled permanently at Silverstone from 1987 and has staged the event more than 50 times in total. The ‘birthplace’ of Formula One would also usher in another first for the sport, when the Sprint Qualifying format debuted at Silverstone in 2021. As well as expanding grandstand capacity, race organisers have made improvements to the General Admission viewing areas and introduced a Thursday launch party, all of which have helped to boost recent attendance numbers. The circuit has recently extended its contract to hold the British Grand Prix until at least 2034.

F1 British Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix went on sale to the public last September. Prices range from £99 for a single day (Friday) to £349 for the whole weekend. General admission tickets for the weekend range from £269 to £399, while grandstand tickets can cost from £309 to £909. Hospitality and premium seating options can be significantly more expensive, starting at £607 for Friday and £2,690 for Sunday.

Budget (<£500): General Admission areas offer lots of excellent vantage points all around Silverstone, as well as roving access to most of the grandstands on Friday. Cheaper grandstands worth considering include Vale and Village A.

General Admission areas offer lots of excellent vantage points all around Silverstone, as well as roving access to most of the grandstands on Friday. Cheaper grandstands worth considering include Vale and Village A. Mid-Range (£500-1000): There are numerous good grandstand views at Silverstone, including Hamilton Straight (with views of the start-finish line and pits), Woodcote A-B and Becketts.

There are numerous good grandstand views at Silverstone, including Hamilton Straight (with views of the start-finish line and pits), Woodcote A-B and Becketts. Hospitality (>€1000): Formula 1’s official travel and experience programme, F1 Experiences offers a number of impressive packages, which include exclusive trackside activities.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets from £400-£3000 (General Admission to Hamilton Straight Grandstand). One to four-day passes are also available, depending on how long you are looking to stay in the region.

How to buy F1 British Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official website, and they are also available on the Silverstone site itself.

In addition, fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Weekend Schedule

The British Grand Prix 2025 runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6. Practice, qualifying, and the race are spread over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (BST) Friday, July 4 Practice 1 12:30 PM Friday, July 4 Practice 2 4 PM Saturday, July 5 Practice 3 11:30 AM Saturday, July 5 Qualifying 3 PM Sunday, July 6 Grand Prix 3 PM

Where to stay for the F1 British Grand Prix 2025

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Silverstone circuit and across the UK. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity, and its surrounding areas.

How to watch or stream the F1 British Grand Prix 2025

If you’re unable to get tickets to the British Grand Prix, it will be available to watch live on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends will be this year and Channel 4. Both broadcasters’ coverage includes not only the main race itself, but also practice and qualifying sessions across the entire weekend.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

Fubo also offers a top-quality streaming service with access to the F1 British Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $84.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 200 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.