Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Burnley's Premier League fixtures for the 2019-20 season have been released.
Burnley will begin the new season at home to Southampton on August 10 and their first away game is at Arsenal the following week, while Liverpool will visit Turf Moor before the opening month is over.
The Clarets will face back-to-back fixtures in September against two teams promoted from the Championship – Norwich City and Aston Villa – and they will host Chelsea at the end of October.
December is a potentially tricky-looking month for Dyche’s side as it begins with games against Manchester City and Tottenham. On Boxing Day, Burnley will head to Everton and then Manchester United will visit Turf Moor for the final game of 2019.
The new year starts with a clash against Villa, while January also offers up away meetings with Chelsea and Man Utd.
A trek to Norwich is Burnley’s final away fixture of the season, while the campaign ends as it began with a meeting against a team from the south coast as Brighton make their way to Turf Moor on May 17.
The Clarets' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Burnley Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Southampton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Burnley
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Burnley
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Liverpool
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Burnley
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Norwich City
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Burnley
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Everton
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Burnley
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Chelsea
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Burnley
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v West Ham United
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Burnley
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Crystal Palace
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Burnley v Manchester City
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Newcastle United
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Burnley
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Manchester United
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Aston Villa
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Burnley
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Leicester City
|21/01/2020
|20:00
|Manchester United v Burnley
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Arsenal
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Burnley
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Burnley
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Burnley
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Watford
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Burnley
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Sheffield United
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Burnley
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Burnley
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Wolverhampton
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Burnley
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Brighton