Mikel Arteta gets his way! Bukayo Saka withdraws from England duty to continue injury rehab at Arsenal facilities

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has withdrawn fro the England squad for the pair of upcoming October internationals against Italy and Australia.

Saka withdraws from England squad

Winger to recover with Arsenal

Three Lions don't name a replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Injury has ruled Saka out of international duty with England for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy and friendly with Australia.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Bukayo Saka will play no part in England’s fixtures with Australia and Italy. The forward reported to St. George’s Park on Monday alongside the rest of the Three Lions’ squad," an England statement read.

Having missed Arsenal’s Premier League win against Manchester City on Sunday through injury, Saka was assessed by the England medical team and it was decided the player would continue his rehabilitation at his club.

"No replacements are planned with Gareth Southgate having a squad of 25 players to work with."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka limped out of the north London derby against Tottenham earlier this month and was left out of the Arsenal matchday squad altogether on Sunday for the Premier League win over Manchester City. Remarkably, it was the first league match he had missed since May 2021, ending a run of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA & ARSENAL? Club football is on hold until Arsenal travel across London to face Chelsea in the Premier League on October 21, which gives Saka just shy of two weeks to fully recover if he is to play in the North West London derby.