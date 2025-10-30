How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors roll into Thursday night's matchup at Fiserv Forum riding some early-season momentum, having taken four of their first five games.

They'll be looking to stretch their winning streak to three after dismantling the Clippers in a 98-79 defensive clinic at home on Tuesday.

On the other side, the Milwaukee Bucks have opened the season in strong shape as well, grabbing wins in three of their first four. They'll look to keep the good vibes going after handling the Knicks 121-111 on Tuesday night back in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Bucks will face off against the Warriors in an exciting NBA game on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Thursday, October 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks team news

The Bucks been lighting it up as well, putting up 122.3 points per game while shooting a blistering 52% from the field. They’ve surrendered 116.3 points, but they’re forcing teams into tougher looks at 45.9% shooting overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo is on another level right now, powering the Bucks with 36.3 points and 14 rebounds—pure dominance every night.

Ryan Rollins has stepped in nicely with 15.3 points and 3.8 boards, and Gary Trent Jr. adds another consistent scoring punch. AJ Green chips in as a rebounding and spacing piece. Milwaukee is hitting 39.1% from deep and 72.9% from the line, and they’re winning the rebounding battle with about 43 per game.

Golden State Warriors team news

The Golden State Warriors come in scoring 120.8 points per night, knocking down shots at a 48.4% clip, but they’ve also been giving up 115.2 points on 49% shooting on the other end. Stephen Curry is doing exactly what you'd expect, pacing the offense with 27 points and 5 dimes per game, while Jimmy Butler has been steady as a secondary creator at 21.4 points and 4.8 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga continues his upward swing as another double-figure option, and Brandin Podziemski has been active on the glass, averaging 4.8 rebounds. Golden State is splashing from deep at 40.8%, while hitting 82.7% at the stripe, and they’re hauling in about 41 boards per contest. Defensively, they’ve held opponents to 32.6% from three.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/19/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks 104–93 02/11/25 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors 111–125 03/07/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks 125–90 01/14/24 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors 129–118 03/12/23 NBA Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks 125–116

