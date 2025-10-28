How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two teams looking to rebound from recent setbacks square off when the New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for an early-season Eastern Conference clash on Tuesday night.

Both sides stumbled on Sunday, New York fell 115-107 to the Miami Heat, while Milwaukee dropped a 118-113 contest to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks (2-1) sit second in the Atlantic Division but are still searching for their first road win, whereas the Bucks (2-1), tied for second in the Central, have been perfect at home so far this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Bucks will face off against the Knicks in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Milwaukee may be a little short-handed heading into this one. Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain, while Cole Anthony and Kyle Kuzma are both questionable to suit up.

Porter has appeared in just one game this year, putting up 10 points, two assists, and a steal in only nine minutes before suffering the injury. After an MRI and a follow-up from team orthopedic specialist Dr. Carole Vetter, the Bucks confirmed it was indeed a sprain. The 24-year-old guard was solid after joining Milwaukee at last season’s trade deadline, averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Anthony, meanwhile, has impressed early in his Bucks stint, especially with a 23-point, seven-assist, four-rebound, two-steal showing off the bench against Toronto. But an illness kept him out against Cleveland and could sideline him once again versus New York.

As for Kuzma, the 30-year-old forward continues to nurse an ankle issue that forced him out of Friday’s win over the Raptors and kept him sidelined on Sunday. He logged eight points in 18 minutes before exiting that earlier matchup. If Kuzma can’t go, expect Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince to shoulder more of the frontcourt load. Since joining Milwaukee midway through last season, Kuzma has averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 33 appearances.

New York Knicks team news

On the Knicks’ side, the injury list is shorter but still notable. Mitchell Robinson is listed as day-to-day with an ankle issue, while Miles McBride is also day-to-day due to personal reasons.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/29/25 NBA Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks 107–116 01/13/25 NBA New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks 140–106 11/09/24 NBA New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks 116–94 04/08/24 NBA Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks 109–122 12/25/23 NBA New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks 129–122

