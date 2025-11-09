Where to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Houston Rockets (5-3) will square off with the Milwaukee Bucks (6-3) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday night, in a matchup between two of the league’s most explosive offenses.

Houston enters the contest sitting second in the NBA in offensive efficiency, looking every bit like a legitimate Western Conference contender early in the season. However, the Rockets are coming off a rough outing Friday night, when they were lit up for 70 second-half points in a 121-110 road loss to San Antonio, a reminder that defense remains a work in progress for this young, dynamic squad.

On the other side, Milwaukee continues to roll on its home floor. The Bucks, who rank eighth in offensive efficiency and average 120.6 points per game, showcased their scoring depth in Friday’s 126-110 win over Chicago. They closed the game strong, outpacing the Bulls by 11 points in the final quarter, and will look to keep that same energy when the Rockets come to town.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Houston Rockets in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets live on SCHN, FDSN WI, Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets team news & key performers

Milwaukee Bucks team news

For Milwaukee, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo once again stole the spotlight, erupting for 41 points on 16-of-32 shooting, while stuffing the stat sheet with 15 rebounds and nine assists, just one dime shy of a triple-double against Chicago.

Myles Turner was strong in the paint, contributing 23 points and eight boards, while Ryan Rollins chipped in 20 points and six rebounds to round out a balanced effort from the Bucks.

Houston Rockets team news

All-Star center Alperen Sengun led the charge for Houston with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting, while also pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists in a near triple-double performance against San Antonio.

Fellow All-Star Kevin Durant added 24 points on 8-for-18 from the field, though his night was marred by eight turnovers. Off the bench, Reed Sheppard provided a spark with 16 points and six assists, giving the Rockets some much-needed energy in the second unit.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 02/26/25 NBA Houston Rockets Milwaukee Bucks 100 - 97 11/19/24 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Houston Rockets 101 - 100 01/07/24 NBA Houston Rockets Milwaukee Bucks 112 - 108 12/18/23 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Houston Rockets 128 - 119 12/12/22 NBA Houston Rockets Milwaukee Bucks 97 - 92

More NBA news and coverage