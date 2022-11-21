WATCH: BTS frontman Jung Kook performs World Cup anthem 'Dreamers' at opening ceremony
- World Cup starts in Qatar
- Jung Kook lights up opening ceremony
- Qatar take on Ecuador in first game
WHAT HAPPENED? A spectacular opening ceremony has taken place in Qatar before the first game of the 2022 World Cup between the hosts and Ecuador. BTS frontman Jung Kook thrilled fans inside the Al Bayt Stadium with a performance of the World Cup anthem 'Dreamers.'
Jungkook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi showcase stunning performance of 'Dreamers' during the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #Dreamers #Dreamers2022 #BTS #Jungkook #FahadAlKubaisi pic.twitter.com/b3sNrsCBEI— The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) November 20, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The opening ceremony also saw performances from Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, while American actor Morgan Freeman gave a speech ahead of kick-off. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino were part of the crowd in the stadium for the opening ceremony.
WHAT NEXT AT THE WORLD CUP? Day two of the World Cup sees three games taking place. England open up against Iran, Senegal face the Netherlands and the USMNT take on Wales.
