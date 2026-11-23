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Bruno Fernandes has offered a surprising assessment of Manchester United’s heavy defeat at Anfield, insisting he is proud of his teammates despite a 4-0 drubbing by Liverpool. The Red Devils captain claimed the final scoreline masked several "good things" his side achieved while playing with ten men for the vast majority of the contest.

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Early red card sparks Anfield collapse

Manchester United’s afternoon unravelled inside 10 minutes when Leny Yoro received a red card. Liverpool capitalised immediately, racing into a two-goal lead by the 13th minute.

Having endured a 7-0 humiliation at Anfield in 2023, Fernandes watched Mauricio Pochettino’s side battle to prevent another historic rout. Wasteful home finishing kept the score down before two second-half goals sealed a 4-0 defeat.

Fernandes fumes at dismissal but hails brave display

The Portugal playmaker, who has shelved contract talks with the club, was furious with Yoro’s dismissal, arguing Alexander Isak’s heavy touch meant he lacked control of the ball. He said: "Today, you can't give a red card. It's very clear they show us if the player is not in control of the ball, it's never a red card."

Despite his frustration, the skipper broke from his recent scathing post-match interviews to praise his side's courage. "We still created a lot of chances to try and do something in the game, even with one player less," he said. "Unfortunately, we were not able to avoid two more goals in the second half. We were very brave. In some moments, we lost the ball, but we were trying to play, we were trying to do something in the game, we were not afraid.

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"There were some moments we maybe even played a little too much, and we ended up conceding goals. But I would rather that and see the confidence of my team, to replicate the ideas of what we want to do than just defend and be afraid of anything that we can do."

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The loss leaves United 19th with one win from 11 Premier League matches - the fewest in the top flight. With December a week away, fears are growing that the Red Devils face a genuine relegation battle.

Still, Fernandes insisted the squad's spirit offers hope. He said: "Very painful, it hurts a lot. Coming to our rivals and losing is always bad. It's a difficult moment for us, but we are the only ones who can get out of that situation. Everyone tried very hard. The result won't show that and will hide a lot of good things that the team did."

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Highlighting their resilience, the captain added: "You want to get results, but today, it was not possible for us. There were a lot of things we can look at, and I saw a lot of character from the team. The result won't show that, but I am very proud of everyone in the dressing room."

Pressure mounts ahead of crucial December run

Pochettino and his players enter December under intense scrutiny, needing to convert encouraging spells of bravery into points. United must quickly find a ruthless edge to climb out of the bottom two and quieten growing relegation talk.