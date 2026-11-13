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Muhammad Zaki

Bruno Fernandes breaks his silence on Michael Carrick sacking with four words message after Man Utd tactical row and contract snub

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Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to Michael Carrick following the manager's dismissal from Manchester United. Despite a public disagreement over the team's tactical direction in recent weeks, the club captain led the tributes as the Red Devils begin their search for a new permanent head coach to lead the first team.

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Carrick dismissed after dismal start to the season

Manchester United parted ways with Carrick on Thursday following a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. The decision comes after a frustrating start to the campaign, bringing an abrupt end to the manager's tenure at Old Trafford.

Despite a strong finish to the previous season, the club's hierarchy ultimately decided that a change in leadership was necessary to meet their ambitions. The dismissal follows a tense period behind the scenes, marked by inconsistent results and highly publicised internal friction.

Fernandes and Maguire lead player tributes

Taking to Instagram story after the club confirmed the exit, Fernandes kept his farewell brief. The Portuguese midfielder shared a photograph of himself shaking hands with his former manager, accompanied by the short message: "Thanks for everything, boss."

The 32-year-old was not the only senior figure to acknowledge the departure. Harry Maguire became the first United player to publicly react to the news, writing: "Will always be a legend. Respect. Thank you.”

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Tactical disputes and contract uncertainty

The straightforward tribute from Fernandes follows a recent fallout between the captain and his former manager. Last month, the reigning PFA Player of the Year openly criticised Carrick's tactical approach in the wake of a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como.

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That disagreement resulted in Fernandes being dropped for a subsequent Premier League fixture against Bournemouth. While the duo held clear-the-air talks at the Carrington training ground to resolve the issue, Carrick was ultimately relieved of his duties just weeks later.

Off the pitch, Fernandes’ own future at Old Trafford remains unresolved. He has reportedly rejected a second contract extension offer from the club. With his current deal expiring next summer, United face a race to negotiate fresh terms before January, when the midfielder becomes eligible to speak with potential new clubs.

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United target Pochettino as successor

With Carrick gone, the Manchester United board is working to appoint a permanent replacement as quickly as possible. The club has identified former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as a leading candidate for the vacancy.

Pochettino is currently serving as the head coach of the United States. Navigating a potential move for the Argentine will be United's top priority as they look to salvage their domestic campaign and stabilise the dressing room.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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