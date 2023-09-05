The end for Bruce Arena? New England Revolution academy coach thanks former USMNT boss who is on 'administrative leave'

Bruce Arena was placed on 'administrative leave' on August 1 and a social media post from an academy coach could foreshadow news to come.

Arena currently on 'administrative leave'

Academy coach makes ominous post

35 days with no update

WHAT HAPPENED? New England Revolution academy coach Shalrie Joseph made an ominous social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning. The post, which shows a picture of him and Arena standing side-by-side, could potentially be foreshadowing news to come surrounding the 71-year-old who was placed on 'administrative leave' on August 1 by the club after 'allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks.'

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thank you for being the man you are, I appreciate every lesson and early morning conversations we used to have… love you big guy," Joseph's caption read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's now been 35 days since Arena was temporarily removed from his position with no news or updates. MLS analyst Kaylyn Kyle had previously reported that Arena was removed for using a 'racial slur,' but took her statement back a day later saying she made 'improper and inaccurate remarks' on the situation.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE REVOLUTION?: They return to action against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, September 9. Meanwhile, we await news on the status of their head coach Bruce Arena.