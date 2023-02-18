Brighton vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brighton against Fulham in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Brighton and Fulham are vying for a Premier League top-four finish this season ahead of their clash at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls are unbeaten in their last seven games overall, but dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace allowed Fulham to go level on points (35) after the latter defeated Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Cottagers have played two more games than their weekend opponents.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brighton vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Fulham Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton and Hove

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Brighton and Fulham will not be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the game will not be shown on TV but can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Brighton team news & squad

Danny Welbeck, Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder are likely to miss the game due to calf and knee injuries, respectively, with Adam Lallana a doubt due to a muscle problem.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson could replace Deniz Undav in the XI after the teenage forward recovered from a knee problem and came off the bench against Palace.

Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma are the in-form wingers, while Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross and Moises Caicedo run the midfield.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Gross, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele Defenders Webster, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Mac Aliister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Fulham team news & squad

Tom Cairney's return date from a recent shin injury is expected after two to three weeks, as the midfielder joins long-term absentee Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) in the treatment room.

Antonee Robinson is believed to have recovered from illness and could even start at left-back, alongside Tim Ream, Issa Diop and Kenny Tete in the back four.

There are also high hopes for Aleksandar Mitrovic to shrug off his knock to lead the line, with Willian and Bobby Decordova-Reid featuring down the flanks.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic