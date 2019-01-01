Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Big changes are expected at the south-coast side this season, with a new manager being appointed ahead of the campaign

Despite avoiding relegation, enter the 2019-20 Premier League season with a new manager, having parted ways with Chris Hughton.

Former boss Graham Potter will take charge of the Seagulls in what is his first Premier League gig and the aim will to be to improve on a 17th-place finish.

Potter’s first game as Brighton manager will be away from home as he will take his new team to Vicarage Road to meet on the opening day on August 10.

That game is followed by back-to-back home fixtures against West Ham and before the opening month ends with a trip to champions .

A first meeting of the season with rivals is set for December 14 at Selhurst Park and Boxing Day will serve up another trip to London as Brighton will face .

Brighton will end 2019 with a home game against Bournemouth and start 2020 at the AMEX Stadium, too, as make the trip down to the south coast.

Palace will be in town at the end of February, while April looks a potentially tricky month for Brighton as they will play , and Man City at home.

Article continues below

Their final home match of the season is against Newcastle and the campaign will end with an away game at on May 17.

Brighton's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Brighton Premier League 2019-20 fixtures