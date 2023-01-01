Brentford vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford against Liverpool in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will want to storm into the Premier League top five as they head to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Brentford on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's men were poor against Leicester on December 30 but still got the win, while they beat Aston Villa 3-1 convincingly in their previous fixture.

The hosts are returning from a successful trip to West Ham where they clinched the London derby 2-0 and are unbeaten in their last five league games which includes a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brentford vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Liverpool Date: January 2, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET, 5:30pm GMT, 11pm IST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on USA Network (English-language), Universo (Spanish-language) and Sling Blue.

The Sky Sports network will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky Go.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Brentford team news & squad

Ivan Toney is expected to undergo some scans after landing awkwardly on his knee against West Ham and is likely to join Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste and Aaron Hickey in the treatment room.

Yoane Wissa should be the one replacing Toney, while Frank Onyeka and Thomas Strakosha offer Brentford coach Thomas Frank a few more options.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Dasilva, Jensen, Norgaard, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya, Cox, Strakosha, Henry Defenders Pinnock, Jansson, Zanka, Roerslev, Goode, Mee, Crama Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Janelt, Damsgaard, Trevitt, Y. Yarmolyuk, E. Yarmolyuk Forwards Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Lewis-Potter, Gilbert

Liverpool team news & squad

Cody Gakpo may yet have to wait for his Liverpool debut, but Fabinho is back after missing Friday's game on account of the birth of his child, with James Milner and Roberto Firmino also expected to be fit.

Klopp may exercise caution over playing Harvey Elliott and Andrew Robertson after the duo suffered knocks in the Leicester win, while Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones are sure to miss out again.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho