How to buy Brazil vs Morocco tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

For many, a World Cup never gets in full swing until Brazil takes to the pitch, and fans don’t have too long to wait this summer - the Samba Kings open up against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium on day 3 of the tournament (June 13).

Brazil may well be the favorites, but the five-time World Cup champions cannot afford to take Morocco too lightly. The Atlas Lions rewrote the script at the 2022 World Cup when reaching the last-4 stage, and they’ve maintained their momentum since.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the Brazil vs Morocco World Cup match in New Jersey, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Brazil vs Morocco World Cup match?

Brazil World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 20 2026 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 24 2026 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Tickets

Morocco World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 19 2026 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets June 24 2026 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy Brazil vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025.

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options:

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

It is available to Canadian, American, and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

Third-party sellers , such as StubHub , will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

How much are Brazil vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $60 - $620.

Brazil vs Morocco head-to-head record

BRA Last match MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Morocco 2 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction

Brazil may be the most honoured World Cup nation in history, having reigned supreme as champions on five occasions in the past, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men have much to prove after a poor World Cup qualifying campaign and recent below-par efforts at the greatest sporting event on the planet.

Amazingly, Brazil has not gone further than the quarter-final stage at any of the past five World Cup tournaments. However, with a glittering array of talent throughout the squad, the Seleção have plenty of positives going for them.

Despite losing a third of their World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the optimists in the camp will point to the fact that they had a similar number of defeats prior to the 2002 World Cup in the Far East, and they lifted the trophy on that occasion.

Ancelotti’s men have not been given a straightforward first assignment, of course. Morocco stunned football fans all over the planet when they reached the semis at the World Cup 2022, and they reached the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final (they were eventually awarded the title following a controversial encounter with Senegal).

Brazil may hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage in match-ups with Morocco, with one of those successes coming in a World Cup group clash in 1998, but it’s Morocco who held sway in the most recent meeting between the sides.

In a friendly international at the Ibn Batouta stadium in Tangier in March 2023, Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri netted for the hosts, either side of a strike by Casemiro, to send 65,000 Moroccan fans home delirious.

Where is the Brazil vs Morocco World Cup match?

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City. The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games in various tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and the Copa America (2024).

It prepared for staging the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final by hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.