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Rob Norcup

How to buy Brazil vs Argentina tickets: World Cup ticket prices, venue information & more

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It's always an unmissable encounter when these two South American soccer giants clash

It will be a dream scenario for soccer supporters all over the planet if Brazil and Argentina meet in North America during the knockout stages of World Cup 2026.

Amazingly, the multiple World Cup-winning sides haven't met on the biggest soccer stage of the lot for 36 years. On that momentous day at Italia'90, over 60,000 at the Stadio Delle Alpi in Turin saw a late Claudio Caniggia strike give Argentina victory in the Round of 16 clash.

If the South American sides do meet this summer, demand for seats will be stratospheric. Let GOAL show you everything you need to know about securing World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is Brazil vs Argentina at the World Cup 2026?

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, a match between Brazil and Argentina is not currently on the schedule.

Since the two major players are in different groups for the opening stage, they cannot play each other until the knockout rounds.

For this to happen, both teams must progress past the group stage and be drawn against each other (or meet naturally in the bracket) during the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, or the Final.

Brazil World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Brazil may have lifted the World Cup trophy on a record five occasions, but they've not worn the crown since 2002. They'll be aiming to make a positive start in North America this summer and their Group C fixtures are as follows:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sat, June 13

Brazil vs Morocco

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

Fri, June 19

Brazil vs Haiti

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Tickets

Wed, June 24

Scotland vs Brazil

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Tickets

Argentina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Argentina are aiming to become the first side to defend the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. This is the Group J schedule that awaits them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 16, 2026

Argentina vs Algeria

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

June 22, 2026

Argentina vs Austria

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

June 27, 2026

Jordan vs Argentina

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

What to expect from Brazil vs Argentina?

Brazil and Argentina have met 115 times in total since 1914. These are the latest ten results between the sides:

Date

Fixture

Score

Location

March 2025

World Cup Qualifier: Argentina vs Brazil

4-1

Estadio Mas Monumental (Buenos Aires)

November 2023

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil vs Argentina

0-1

Maracana (Rio de Janeiro)

November 2021

World Cup Qualifier: Argentina vs Brazil

0-0

Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario (San Juan)

July 2021

Copa America Final: Brazil vs Argentina

0-1

Maracana (Rio de Janeiro)

November 2019

Superclasico de las Americas: Brazil vs Argentina

0-1

King Saud University Stadium (Riyadh)

July 2019

Copa America S/F: Brazil vs Argentina

2-0

Estadio Mineirao (Belo Horizonte)

October 2018

Superclasico de las Americas: Argentina vs Brazil

0-1

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Jeddah)

June 2017

Superclasico de las Americas: Brazil vs Argentina

0-1

MCG (Melbourne)

November 2016

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil vs Argentina

3-0

Estadio Mineirao (Belo Horizonte)

November 2015

World Cup Qualifier: Argentina vs Brazil

1-1

Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti (Buenos Aires)

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Lionel Messi scored 13 goals at four different World Cups (2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022). He had also made the most appearances at World Cup Finals for Argentina with 26 in total, which is five more than Diego Maradona.

Ronaldo holds the record for the most goals scored for Brazil at World Cup tournaments, with 15 goals across three editions (1998, 2002 and 2006). He famously netted eight times during the 2002 tournament in the Far East, including twice in the final, as Brazil claimed their fifth World Cup crown.

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