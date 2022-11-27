Huge World Cup boost for Brazil! Neymar offers promising injury update

Neymar has shared a promising update on his injury rehab, posting a photo which showed a significant reduction in the swelling on his ankle.

Neymar's ankle injury update

Undergoing rehab at the moment

Swelling on ankle going down fast

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was forced to limp off with a swollen ankle in the final 10 minutes of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia. After the match, he vowed to come back soon and help his country with a post on Instagram. The Brazilian has now shared a photo which showed the swelling on his ankle going down fast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Neymar is recovering fast from his injury, it remains unlikely that the PSG star will return to action before the knockout stage. However, reports in Brazil are cautiously suggesting that he may feature in some capacity during the Selecao's final group game against Cameroon on Friday.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao will hope to confirm a knockout berth with a second consecutive win when they take on Switzerland on Monday.