Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Lineups & LIVE updates

Manchester United look to consolidate their place in the Champions League next season with a win against Bournemouth

After a solid start post-World Cup, Manchester United's form has slightly dwindled with the Red Devils out of the Europa League and potentially facing the threat of missing out on Champions League football next season with Liverpool on their toes. Bournemouth on the other hand have turned around their form after a dreadful run of games after the mid-season break, to avoid relegation and currently sit safe in the 14 position on the league standings.

Manchester United aren't in the best of forms currently having lost two of their last five games. A win against Bournemouth is necessary for them to widen the gap between them and fifth-placed Liverpool, while also closing the distance with third-place Newcastle United to secure their spot in next year's Champions League.

In Bournemouth, they face an ideal opponent, whom they have beaten eight times in their last 11 meetings. However, on the basis of current form both teams are not so far apart, with the Cherries having won as many games (two) as Manchester United have in the last five league games. Moreover, the recent past is in the home side's favour with them overcoming the Red Devils by 1-0 when they last hosted them in 2019.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Bournemouth XI (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Vina; Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Christie; Billing; Solanke

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial

Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming games

Manchester United will next host Chelsea on May 25, before once again playing at Old Trafford against Fulham in their final league game of the season on May 28.