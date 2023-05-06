Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Lampard's Chelsea turn a corner in their poor season?

Can Frank Lampard's men turn a corner in their poor season so far and finish the season strongly?

Bournemouth come into this fixture on the back of an empathic 4-1 victory over Leeds United. This continues their purple patch of late where they have won six of their last nine league games. The Cherries will be hoping to make it three wins on the trot, a feat not achieved since 2018. They have won three of the previous six games against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea arrive here having lost yet another London derby this season, this time against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Blues have played 33 games and have 39 points through them, sitting tied on points with Bournemouth with a game in hand. The Blues haven't won away to any of the promoted sides this season and will be hoping to not repeat the feat of losing to all three promoted sides away in the same season from 2012-13 season.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Bournemouth XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Ouattara, Billing, Christie; Solanke

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Enzo, Gallagher; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest in their next game before three tough fixtures to end their season. The London Blues will face three of the current top four in their final three games in Man City, Man United and Newcastle United to end the season.