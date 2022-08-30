Bournemouth sack Parker after 9-0 mauling at Liverpool to make him first Premier League managerial casualty of 2022-23

Scott Parker has become the first managerial casualty of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign after being sacked by Bournemouth.

Big defeat at Anfield forces change

Cherries struggling for spark

New manager now being sought

WHAT HAPPENED? A 9-0 defeat at Liverpool proved to the final straw for the Cherries board, with the decision taken to make an early change in the dugout. Parker oversaw a successful promotion push last season, but has been found the going tough back among the elite and in the summer transfer market.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bournemouth opened the season with a 2-0 victory at home to Aston Villa, but have suffered three straight defeats since then. They have conceded 16 goals across those games without finding the target themselves.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT THEY SAID: Cherries co-owner Maxim Demin told the club’s official website: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

DID YOU KNOW? Bournemouth have conceded more goals in their first four games of a Premier League season than any other side in the competition’s history (16). The last time a top-flight side shipped as many goals at this stage of a season was in 1963-64 by Arsenal (also 16).

WHAT NEXT FOR BOURNEMOUTH? The Cherries have confirmed that Gary O’Neil will be overseeing first-team affairs on an interim basis, with Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick providing assistance in a coaching capacity.