Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is Bundesliga's player of the year, says Lahm

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bayern Munich full-back hasn’t let his club allegiance get in the way of proclaiming Bellingham the Bundesliga’s best player so far in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: “[Naming the player of the year] is always difficult to answer,” Lahm told the Bundesliga’s official website. “In a year like this, of course, there must be a bit of World Cup in the mix. I think, if there is one to choose, I'd have to say Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, who has developed very well so far. He is a crucial player at BVB.

"Also, Jamal Musiala, who especially in 2022-23 so far has [been crucial] in almost all games for Bayern Munich. He also had three good games at the World Cup. I would say those are the [standout] players because others have also struggled a bit."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lahm added that the injury struggles of RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, who won top honours last term, have helped Bellingham gain control of the player of the year race. Plus, Robert Lewandowski’s departure from Bayern to Barcelona eliminated another main rival to Bellingham.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The midfielder is back from England national team duty at the World Cup and ready to help Dortmund push for the Bundesliga title, with typical front runners Bayern Munich less convincing than usual.