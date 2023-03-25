Borussia Dortmund & England star Jude Bellingham dealing with worrisome chronic knee injury

- Bellingham suffering with knee problem
- Requires regular treatment
- Doctors urged him to take time off
WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga team are concerned about the 19-year-old's fitness, according to a report in Bild. Doctors had suggested that Bellingham take some time off due to what is believed to be chronic bursitis, but he has refused as he remains concentrated on helping his team fight for the Bundesliga title.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international has been a pivotal player for Edin Terzic's team, making 34 appearances in all competitions and scoring 10 goals.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Bellingham's knee is not the only concern for Dortmund. He had to wear a shoulder bandage in last week's clash against Koln due to an infection. The German club fear they could lose the highly-coveted star in the summer as Manchester City and Real Madrid are both after him.
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The Dortmund star could be in action again on Saturday when England meet Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.