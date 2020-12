Bordeaux winger Kalu ruled out until 2021 with injury

The Super Eagles forward will not be able to return to action until after the winter break

manager Jean-Louis Gasset has confirmed Samuel Kalu will miss their last four games in 2020 due to an injury.

The Super Eagles attacker was training to return to action last week when he suffered another setback on the quadriceps of his right thigh.

He has been battling with muscle strain since he limped off in ’s 1-0 loss to in October.