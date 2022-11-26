News Matches
Boost for England as Maddison returns to full training ahead of Wales World Cup showdown

James Hunsley
8:43 PM MYT 26/11/2022
England were handed a boost ahead of their final group game against Wales as James Maddison trained with the rest of the squad.
  • Maddison was in rehabilitation for knee injury
  • Joined first full session on November 26
  • Could be fit in time for Wales match

WHAT HAPPENED? Having largely been absent from England's sessions in Qatar, Maddison finally returned to regular training this Saturday after a period of rehabilitation for his knee troubles. England's official Twitter page confirmed his inclusion, posting a set of images of their latest session in Al Wakrah ahead of Tuesday's match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison has been recovering from an injury picked up against West Ham before the international break, meaning he is yet to feature for Gareth Southgate in Qatar. The Leicester man could provide England with some much needed impetus after Friday's drab affair against the USA, should they be in need of some creativity.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Buoyed by the return of Maddison, England will take on Wales in their final Group B game on Tuesday, knowing a draw will be enough to qualify to the last 16.

