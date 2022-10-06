Boooo! Van Dijk points to winning record when jeered as ex-Celtic star prepares to visit Rangers with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has warned Rangers fans planning to boo him during a Champions League tie at Ibrox that he has an impressive record when being jeered.

WHAT HAPPENED? As a former Celtic star, the Liverpool defender is expecting a frosty reception from the Glasgow natives when Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Scotland for their next European outing. The Netherlands international will, however, be turning a deaf ear to any terrace taunts as he tends to revel in the most hostile of atmospheres.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van Dijk has told Liverpool’s official website of becoming a target for Gers supporters: "The last time I got booed was when I played England in Portugal in the Nations League semi-final and we won, so hopefully if that’s the case and we win then I will have it! But I don’t get affected by it, I try to play my best game and in order to do that the focus should be 100 per cent there. We know it’s going to be very tough over there with the fans so we have to be ready, but first we’ve got another big challenge coming up in the capital."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That test is a Premier League meeting with table-topping Arsenal on Sunday, with Van Dijk and Co needing to find a way of plugging defensive leaks domestically after taking just 10 points from seven top-flight fixtures in the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DIJK? The 31-year-old centre-half has contributed to the collection of just three clean sheets across all competitions this season, with the obvious threat posed by the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka needing to be contained at Emirates Stadium.