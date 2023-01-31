Huge blow for Man Utd as Eriksen ruled out for at least three months with ankle injury

Manchester United have been rocked by the news that Christian Eriksen will be out of action for an “extended period” with an ankle injury.

Danish midfielder forced off against Reading

Undergoing further medical tests

Will not be seen again until April or May

WHAT HAPPENED? The Denmark international was forced from the field after being caught by a late challenge from Reading striker Andy Carroll during a 3-1 FA Cup win for the Red Devils over the Royals. Eriksen is now set to miss a number of important fixtures in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League as he nurses his way back to full health.

WHAT THEY SAID: United have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May. The 30-year-old's absence will be a big disappointment to manager Erik ten Hag and fans, given the consistency of his performances throughout the season so far, making 31 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford. However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign.”