Big man up top! Chelsea present 6ft 10in NBA superstar Kevin Durant with personalised Blues shirt before winning Summer Series in the United States

Chelsea gifted a personalised shirt to NBA superstar Kevin Durant before beating Fulham and winning the Summer Series on American soil.

Blues in action against Fulham

Basketball icon in attendance

Silverware claimed on U.S. soil

WHAT HAPPENED? Phoenix Suns forward Durant – who has previously starred for the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets – was among those in attendance at FedEx Stadium for the Blues’ friendly date with west London neighbours Fulham. Before a ball was kicked in Maryland, Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell presented the 6ft 10in basketball icon with a personalised jersey bearing his No.35.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Durant struggled to fit his sizeable frame into the Chelsea shirt handed to him, but he was all smiles when posing for photos with Chilwell. The two-time NBA champions boasts ties to football through his investment company Thirty Five Ventures – who have pumped funds into MLS side the Philadelphia Union and NWSL outfit NJ/NY Gotham FC.

WHAT NEXT? Durant saw Chelsea claim a 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Fulham – as Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku found the target – with the Blues getting their hands on pre-season silverware as winners of the Summer Series.