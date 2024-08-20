bet365 becomes official global partner of the UEFA Champions League

bet365 has announced a historic sponsorship agreement with the UEFA Champions League, becoming the first official sports betting partner of Europe's premier club competition.

The sponsorship will cover the men's version of the competition, with the global partnership lasting for three years and including brand exposure on in-game perimeter LED boards, media backdrops and via UEFA Champions League digital channels.

The launch of the partnership will coincide with one of the largest free-to-enter ticket giveaways in the competition's history, where thousands of fans will get to experience a UEFA Champions League match, with bet365 providing access to some of the most sought-after seats in football.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Director of Marketing at UEFA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome bet365 as an official global sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, uniting the world’s most prestigious club football competition with millions of passionate fans around the globe.

“As one of the leading online sports betting brands, with over 100 million customers, bet365 is dedicated to enhancing the excitement of sport while promoting responsible gaming practices. We look forward to a successful partnership that not only elevates the experience for our fans but also supports efforts to protect the integrity of the sport.”

bet365 Global Chief Marketing Officer Alex Sefton, said: “As the first sports betting brand to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, we’re delighted to be joining a roster of high-profile premier brand partners at such an exciting time for the competition.

“bet365 has a long and successful football heritage and this prestigious partnership reflects our commitment to giving fans ‘Never Ordinary’ experiences.”