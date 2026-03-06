Who are the best teams in EA Sports FC 26? Top men's & women's club ratings

If you're new to EA Sports FC 26, you might wonder who the best teams are to play with - GOAL has you covered.

Ratings have been assigned to both men's and women's teams based on overall talent, recent performances, and competitive pedigree within the game. Here's your guide to the highest-rated professional clubs you can expect to dominate on the virtual pitch.

EA Sports FC 26 top men's clubs

In the men's category, seven elite clubs received the prestigious five-star rating, signalling unparalleled strength in EA Sports FC 26. Just below them, several other heavyweights earned a strong four-and-a-half stars, making them formidable opponents.

Here’s how the ratings break down:

Stars Club Name 5 Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 5 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Liverpool 5 Manchester City 5 Arsenal 5 Bayern Munich 4.5 Atlético Madrid 4.5 Newcastle United 4.5 Napoli 4.5 Borussia Dortmund 4.5 Tottenham Hotspur 4.5 Chelsea 4.5 Aston Villa 4.5 Manchester United 4.5 Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich all earned top billing with five stars. Clubs like Atlético Madrid and Chelsea also performed strongly, securing four-and-a-half-star ratings in what appears to be a highly competitive ranking landscape.

EA Sports FC 26 top women's clubs

On the women's side, a core group of clubs stands out at the very top of the rankings, each rewarded with a five-star rating. Additional teams just behind them are still highly competitive, but slightly trail them with four-and-a-half stars.

Here’s the list:

Rank Club Name 5 Barcelona 5 Olympique Lyon 5 Chelsea 5 Arsenal 5 Bayern Munich 4.5 Real Madrid 4.5 Paris Saint-Germain 4.5 Manchester City 4.5 Wolfsburg 4.5 Manchester United 4.5 Kansas City Current 4 Washington Spirit 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 NJ/NY Gotham 4 Juventus 4 Orlando Pride

Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich earned the five-star rating - positioning them as the top clubs in women's football within FC 26. Right behind them, clubs like Real Madrid and PSG are nearly as strong, securing four-and-a-half stars themselves.

