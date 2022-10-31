'One of the best players on the pitch' - Marsch raves about new signing Adams after famous win over Liverpool

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch was full of praise for fellow countryman Tyler Adams after he dazzled in their memorable win over Liverpool.

Leeds snatched 2-1 win at Anfield

Adams instrumental in victory

Marsch praises midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds snatched a 2-1 win in the closing moments at Anfield, causing raucous celebrations from fans and players alike. Manager Jesse Marsch didn't hold back either, and the American later showered praise on new signing Tyler Adams. The two worked together at RB Leipzig, with Adams impressing since his move to the Premier League in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me Tyler Adams has been one of the best players on the pitch every game we played," Marsch said. "I’m not surprised to see him deliver like that. I think he’s had a great season, it was tough not having him last week. He’s very important to our team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result against Liverpool was only Leeds' third win in the league all season, and their first since a 3-0 demolition of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea way back in August. Marsch's side were on an unwanted four-game Premier League losing streak, meaning the smash-and-grab at Anfield has given their survival hopes a much-needed boost.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds host Bournemouth in the league on Saturday, where they will be hoping to build on their momentum at Anfield with a second win on the bounce.