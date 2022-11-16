'Benzema is doing so much better!' - Camavinga responds to France team-mate's fitness fears before World Cup
- Benzema battling muscle problem
- Has played in just seven La Liga matches
- But doing "much better" now
WHAT HAPPENED? Camavinga, who also plays alongside Benzema at Real Madrid, suggested the striker's injury absence is almost over. Benzema is in France's squad for Qatar but remains a fitness concern.
WHAT THEY SAID: "He's getting better," Camavinga told RMC Sport. "He's doing so much better. I have a very good relationship with him, he helps me a lot at Real Madrid. He is a very great player who deserves what is happening to him. I hope he will be good to go for the World Cup."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: If fit, Benzema would form a dangerous duo with Kylian Mbappe at the front of France's attack. Les Bleus might turn to Olivier Giroud if Benzema can't start, with Christopher Nkunku also an option to come into the starting line-up.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The defending World Cup champions begin their trophy defence against Australia next week in Group D.
Editors' Picks
- Rating Arsenal's season so far: From Xhaka's redemption to Jesus' instant impact
- Romario, Baggio, Benzema & the biggest squad selection snubs in World Cup history
- Haaland, Messi and GOAL's European Team of the Season so far
- Man Utd don't need moaning Ronaldo - wonderkid Garnacho must be their present and their future