Ben Tozer howler costs Wrexham! Phil Parkinson's team demolished 5-0 by Stockport County as Isaac Olaofe and ex-Barcelona youngster Louie Barry star

Wrexham's four-game winning run came to an end on Saturday when they were beaten 5-0 by Stockport County.

Wrexham demolished at Stockport

Four-game winning run ended

Ben Tozer howler in first half

TELL ME MORE: Isaac Olaofe got the home side up and running after 21 minutes when he raced into the box and beat defender Ben Tozer to a low cross and diverted in. Less than 10 minutes later, he doubled their tally when he pounced on a Tozer howler and fired in, which was followed up two minutes later by a Louie Barry strike. Olaofe completed his hat-trick in the second half when he headed past Mark Howard after a cross from Barry took a deflection. It was Olaofe's replacement, Paddy Madden, who wrapped things up with his team's fifth in stoppage time when he ran onto a Barry cross and applied the finish.

THE MVP: Hat-trick hero Olaofe was the star of the show for the home team. He was a constant threat and took his chances well to put Stockport out of sight by half-time. He and Barry, who impressed with a goal and an assist, gave the defence a torrid time from beginning to end.

THE BIG LOSER: The Wrexham defence were struggling under the pace of the Stockport attack but no one had a harder time than Tozer. The centre-back was beaten to a low cross for the first goal and had a perplexing moment when he stood by and watched a pass roll beyond him to make it easy for Olaofe to pounce and get the second.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Phil Parkinson's team will hope to bounce back when they take on Crewe next Saturday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐