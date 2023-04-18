Ben Foster reveals how many Wrexham games Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds attend - with 'monster' party on the cards if they seal promotion

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed just how involved owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are in the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ever since actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over the club and began a streaming docuseries about the team, they have garnered worldwide interest despite being in a lower division. According to Foster, McElhenney and Reynolds are extremely involved in operations and try to form personal connections with the players, a commitment that has made them popular in the dressing room.

McElhenney and Reynolds have special plans for if Wrexham clinch promotion - a likely outcome considering they lead Notts County at the top of the National League by a point with a game in hand as they enter the final stretch of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's so cool and so weird at the same time," Foster told CBS Sports of the involvement of the celebrity co-owners. "They're there quite a lot, they come to one in every three matches - the two of them. Rob is based over here for the next month doing a podcast tour in the UK, so he's in at the training ground and the stadium mingling with the lads, he had lunch with us yesterday. Ryan like I say will come to one in three games, but they're always on WhatsApp after the game hitting you up with a well done today, fantastic performance, that's the cool bit."

AND WHAT'S MORE: On Wrexham's potential celebration plans for promotion, Foster added: "They didn't [take us out after beating Notts County], but they promised us a monster one at the end of the season. If we get promoted they're going to take us somewhere with a lot of flashing lights."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's battle with Notts County has been riveting, with their dramatic win over their title rivals a perfect storyline for the Welcome to Wrexham series.

WHAT NEXT? If Wrexham secure promotion, there will be more than fun parties. Their ascent to League Two would mean greater financial flexibility to improve the team, and the achievement would further cement them as a legitimate club to be taken seriously rather than a sideshow (just don't tell Billy Sharp).