'We manifested it!' - Ben Chilwell predicted Axel Disasi's debut goal as new Chelsea signing secured draw in Premier League opener against Liverpool

Ben Chilwell has praised the finishing ability of his new team-mate Axel Disasi, claiming that the pair "manifested" his debut goal against Liverpool.

Disasi scores on debut

Chilwell praises his finishing

Blues held to 1-1 draw with Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Chilwell noted how clinical Disasi had been during Chelsea's set piece training routines the day before the Liverpool match. According to the duo — who both played a key role in the opening day clash at Stamford Bridge — it wasn't a huge surprise to see Disasi on the score sheet.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We did set pieces the day before the game as you usually do and he put all the deliveries away," Chilwell said to Sky Sports. "I said he would score, he said he would love to so we manifested it."

Backing up the Chelsea left wing-back's comments, Disasi — signed from Monaco last month in a deal worth €45 million (£39m/$50m) — said: "Chilly [Chilwell], yesterday he told me that I will score today, so I'm very happy, very proud of the team because in the second half we played good football and I think we deserved to win. I like to stay in the box when we attack. I hope in future I will score lots of goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After hearing those comments, you'd be forgiven for thinking Disasi was a prolific striker; in fact, he featured on the right hand side of a defensive three in Mauricio Pochettino's new-look Chelsea side. However, the defensive support offered by the likes of Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Reece James means Disasi has plenty of licence to go forward, meaning he'll be looking to grab several more goals this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will look to build on an impressive performance against Liverpool next Sunday, when they face Europa Conference League winners West Ham in a capital clash at the London Stadium. Despite the Hammers' impressive continental performances last season, it's a match the Blues will be looking for three points from.