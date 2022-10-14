'Beat Real Madrid & it'll help!' - Laporta offers full backing to Xavi despite Barcelona struggles

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given his full backing to coach Xavi and urged him to lead the club to victory against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barca facing Champions League elimination

President has confidence in Xavi

Laporta urged coach to get the win

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite their unbeaten start to the season in La Liga, Barca are struggling in the Champions League after drawing 3-3 against Inter in midweek, leaving them third in the group. Another difficult test awaits them as they visit Madrid for the first Clasico of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Laporta says he has confidence in the coach despite their European struggles and believes they can bounce back with a Clasico victory. "I always talk to him in his office after games. I saw him sad and touched, but he has virtue," he told BarcaTV. "When we are in a difficult situation he always sees the positive side... [He has] all my confidence. A positive result on Sunday will help the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca and Madrid are level on points at the top of the table heading into the meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both teams are unbeaten after eight matches, having each won seven and drawn one.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Four days after the derby against Madrid, Barca will take on Villarreal in La Liga.