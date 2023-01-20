'The beard is now really grey' - Liverpool boss Klopp feeling 'blessed' ahead of 1000th game in management

Liverpool's game against Chelsea on Saturday will be Jurgen Klopp's 1000th in management, a milestone for which the German admitted he felt "blessed".

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp's first role came as Mainz manager, where he spent seven-and-a-half seasons before signing on at Dortmund in 2008. The German stayed for seven years ahead of his move to Merseyside in 2015, where he has gone on to win all there is on offer in English football. It is also where he will reach a milestone game at the weekend, an achievement which Klopp admitted surprised even him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is a massive thing, I feel really blessed," the Liverpool boss told reporters. "Obviously three fantastic clubs which gave me the opportunity to do the job. It is a crazy number, honestly, 1,000. But the beard is now really grey, that was not the case when I arrived here. I'm not sure if that is because of the age or because of Liverpool. I did the job I loved for the clubs I loved so I am blessed with it.

“Absolutely [I'm still enjoying it]. It is for me the best job in the world. It is not a relaxing job, not a job where you have a lot of holiday but I love it and I feel really blessed I can do it because it is actually the only job I really can do. I am absolutely fine with the excitement, the pressure, the outstanding moments and the lesser good moments. It is part of the deal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's game will be more than a milestone for Klopp, as Liverpool desperately need points to rejuvenate their stuttering Premier League campaign. Sitting in ninth and ahead of Chelsea only on goal difference - who will be buoyed by the recent arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk and the imminent acquisition of Noni Madueke - Klopp's side will walk out at Anfield aiming to avoid a third straight league defeat.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The German will lead Liverpool out in his milestone match, before travelling to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on January 29, opponents who soundly beat the Reds less than a week ago.